Kangana Ranaut participates in Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actress Kangana Ranaut took part in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings at Panchavati park in Telangana’s Shamshabad.

Taking to social media, Kangana dropped a few pictures in which she is seen planting saplings.

And planted three saplings today morning in Hydrabad … pic.twitter.com/MPoeH91DaA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

Kangana, on Wednesday, participated in the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar.

The ‘Queen’ star also thanked Kumar for starting this challenge, urging everyone to plant trees to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in ‘Emergency’. She played the character of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Apart from that, she has also directed the movie. This is not the first time that Kangana has portrayed the character of a political personality. Kangana earlier portrayed late actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa on the silver screen in the movie ‘Thalaivii’.

She is currently working on ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film ‘Chandramukhi’. The original film starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Kangana will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ are also in her kitty.