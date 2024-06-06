Kangana Ranaut ‘slapped’ by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport

A CISF personnel reportedly slapped newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut during a security check at the Chandigarh Airport allegedly for disrespecting farmers. The incident occurred on June 6 when the actor-politician was on her way to Delhi.

The CISF personnel was allegedly upset over Ranaut’s comments and posts on the farmers’ protest. Ranaut won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on a BJP ticket.

Following the incident, the CISF personnel was suspended from her duties and a complaint against her was filed at the local police station, reported ANI.

In videos of the incident that surfaced on social media, the CISF personnel, can be heard expressing disappointment and explaining her anger towards the actor for her remarks over the farmer’s protest.

The actor had stated that women were paid and hired for Rs 100 for the sit-in protest. “Was she sitting there? My mother was sitting there when she passed those comments,” said the CISF personnel, referring to the 15-month-long protest during 2020-21, against the now-scrapped farm laws. The farmers demanded a legal guarantee of minimum support price.

Following the altercation, Kangana Ranaut released a video statement narrating the incident. “I have been receiving numerous calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly, I want to assure everyone that I am safe and perfectly fine. An incident occurred at Chandigarh airport during the security check. Following the security check, a woman in the next cabin, who was a CISF personnel, approached me, hit me on my face and proceeded to verbally abuse me.”

“When I confronted her about her actions, she stated that she was a supporter of the farmer’s protests. While I am safe, I am deeply concerned about how we should address the increasing terrorism and militancy in Punjab,” she added.