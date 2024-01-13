Kangana Ranaut spotted with ‘mystery man’, is he her fiance?

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress known for her outspoken views and controversial films, has been spotted with a mystery man in Mumbai.

The Queen star was seen smiling and holding hands with a foreigner as she stepped out of a salon on Friday. Videos and pictures of the actress with the mystery man are going viral.

The paparazzi captured the moment and shared it on social media, where netizens were quick to react. Some fans expressed happiness for Kangana, while others speculated about the identity of her new beau. Some even called him ‘jijaji’, a term used to address the brother-in-law in Hindi.

Kangana Ranaut is really in a relationship?? 👀

She look so happy! If he is the one,then am soooooo happyyyyyy for her 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/cWfOT50ibE — BEING JOYCEE😈💫 (@joana57992281) January 12, 2024

Is Kangana Ranaut getting married soon?

Prior to this, Kangana had been open about her plans for marriage in a candid interview with Times Now. The actress revealed that, like every other girl, she had always dreamed of starting her own family. She continued by saying that she views herself as a family person and expressed her desire to settle down and get married in the next five years.

She revealed, “Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage.”

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her upcoming projects, which include Emergency, a biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and a psychological thriller with R Madhavan, her co-star from Tanu Weds Manu. She was last seen in Tejas, a film about a female fighter pilot, which received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.