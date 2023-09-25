Kangana Ranaut’s engagement, marriage details go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is busy with upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2, a horror drama set to hit theaters on September 28. Directed by P Vasu, the film has fans eagerly anticipating its release. Kangana also has two other exciting projects in the pipeline, Tejas and Emergency, adding to her busy professional life.

Apart from her career, Kangana’s personal life often grabs headlines. The National Award-winning actress has kept her personal matters private. However, recent buzz suggests that she is set to take a big step next year.

Controversial critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, took to Twitter to share intriguing news.

According to KRK, Kangana Ranaut will be getting engaged to a businessman in December this year. He boldly claims that the Manikarnika star will tie the knot with her beau in April 2024, sparking excitement and curiosity among fans and the Bollywood community.

However, there is no official confirmation about this from Kangana Ranaut or her team.

When Kangana Ranaut Opened Up About Her Love Life

During a conversation with Times Now in 2021, Kangana Ranaut had said that in five years, she imagines herself being married and having children. “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said.

On being asked whether she is in love and if there is someone special in her life, the actress politely said, ‘Yes’. When asked about the identity of her partner, she said, “Everyone will know soon.”