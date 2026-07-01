Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp reunion is here, but not as host

Mumbai: Fans were disappointed when it was announced that actor-politician Kangana Ranaut would not be returning as the host of Lock Upp 2. Many viewers believed she was one of the biggest highlights of the show’s first season, while Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh took over hosting duties for the second season.

However, there’s now exciting news for Kangana’s fans.

Kangana Ranaut in Lock Upp 2

The actor is all set to make a special appearance on the reality show this weekend. While she won’t be returning as the host, she will enter the Lock Upp house as ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’.

As part of her special appearance, Kangana Ranaut will interact with the contestants and represent the audience’s perspective, giving inmates an opportunity to understand how viewers perceive their journey inside the jail. Her entry is expected to bring fresh drama and shake up the game.

The announcement has left fans thrilled. Reacting to the update, one user wrote, “Ab dhoyegi Kangana Akanksha ko… jaise Anjali ko dhoya tha.” Another commented, “She’s the OG.” A third fan wrote, “OG host of the show, ab maza aayega,” while another added, “She was awesome in Season 1, real n raw.”

Earlier, at the launch event of Lock Upp 2 in Mumbai, creator Ektaa Kapoor had explained why Kangana was not returning as the host. She revealed that the makers had completely revamped the format of the show and wanted a fresh presentation, which is why none of the original hosting or jailer elements were retained.

Lock Upp 2 premiered on Netflix on June 27, with new episodes streaming every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.