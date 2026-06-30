Mumbai: The first week of Lock Upp 2 is nearing its end, and the contestants are already facing the fear of elimination. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the captive reality show premiered on June 27 on Netflix and follows a unique schedule, with new episodes streaming from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

With week 1 set to conclude on Wednesday, reports and fan discussions suggest that the season’s first eviction could take place.

Lock Upp 2 bottom 5

Five contestants currently are in the danger zone. They are —

Shreya Kalra

Shrestha Iyer

Sufi Motiwala

Riyaz Aly

Madhuri Grover

Who is likely to get evicted?

Among the bottom five, Shreya Kalra has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants online. While a section of viewers believes she has been the most irritating contestant this season and should be evicted, others argue that she is generating significant drama and content, making her valuable to the show.

Meanwhile, many fans feel Riyaz Aly or Madhuri Grover could be at greater risk of elimination, with some viewers describing their gameplay as less impactful compared to the rest of the contestants. However, nothing has been officially confirmed, and the final decision will only be revealed in the upcoming episode.

Who do you think deserves to be evicted first from Lock Upp 2? Let us know in the comments below.