Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp: Meet all confirmed contestants

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor‘s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ season 1 is all set to begin and fans can’t keep calm. Show host Kangana Ranaut and makers have been leaving no stone unturned to create huge buzz among audience with the interesting promos. The show is set to premiere on February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Lock Upp will see a total of 16 fearless celebrities will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.

Lock Upp Contestants List

So far, makers of the reality show have revealed a sneak peek of a three confirmed contestant with a teasing description on social media.

The first video showed an actress ranting about how ‘men in her life truly are’. The cops can be seen arresting her on the allegations of playing with men’s feelings for publicity. They shared the video with the caption, ”Publicity se thi pareshaan, ab milega inhe pura “aaraam” Guess who’s in #LockUpp?” ‘

Many were quick to guess that she is TV actress Nisha Rawal, who made headlines with her domestic violence allegations against her husband-actor Karan Mehra. A few netizens are claiming she is Shweta Tiwari. Nothing is confirmed yet.

On Friday, the makers shared a video revealing their second contestant, who seems to be a controversial comedian. As the caption hinted at the performer’s shows getting cancelled, fans were quick to speculate that it is Munawar Faruqui.

“Contestant No – 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who’s in #LockUpp?,” the caption of the video read.

Third promo, which was dropped today, features a controversial glam girl who is seen turning heads as she walks in a restaurant. Many are guessing that she is none other than controversial actress and model Poonam Pandey. Contestant No – 3 Arrested Daring hai inki pehchaan, internet par lagaati hai aag Guess who’s in Lock Upp?

Meanwhile, other nams which are doing rounds on internet are Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill, Anushka Sen, Chetan Bhagat, among others.