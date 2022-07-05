Kanhaiya Lal murder: NIA questions Bihar man in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned a native of Bihar living at Khalandar Nagar in the Santoshnagar area with regard to the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was beheaded by two Muslim men for allegedly posting message in support of Nupur Sharma on social media.

The man who was reportedly questioned by NIA officials has been identified as Mohammed Monouwar Hussain Asrafi (36 Years), a native of Machipur (Bagalpur) in Bihar. He is presently staying at Santoshnagar in Hyderabad. According to sources, he was reportedly served a notice by the NIA to appear at Jaipur on July 14 for enquiry with regard to the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal.

Asrafi was let-off on Tuesday after a search was conducted at his residence by NIA officials. The man who is reportedly a native of Baghalpur in Bihar runs an Islamic seminary at Santoshnagar. The NIA team came to his house and picked up for questioning on Monday night, sources added.

According to sources, the NIA, which is probing the Kanhaiya Lal murder in Udaipur (Rajasthan), reportedly found the mobile number of Asrafi in the phone and call details of one of the accused who has been arrested for killing the tailor at his shop. The man had reportedly received a phone call from one of the killers.

It is not known what the conversation was about. Based on the call details Asrafi had with the two accused, the team came to Hyderabad and reportedly questioned him in connection with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

A NIA team had reportedly come and sought the help of the Hyderabad police and as protocol a local special team went to the seminary and questioned the man. He was later detained and questioned again. “The statement of the man was recorded and the man was issued a notice. He was asked to appear before the agency for questioning at Jaipur,” said an official from the Hyderabad police.