Kanjhawala death case: 11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence

Delhi: Eleven cops were suspended for negligence over the death of a woman who was dragged by a car after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Police to take disciplinary action against everybody who was on duty that night.

The ministry also asked the Delhi Police to suspend all the personnel posted in three PCR vans and two pickets deployed on the night, with immediate effect as they failed to respond to calls informing them about the hit-and-run incident, the official said.

The case pertains to the gruesome January 1 incident in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi’s Khanjawala area.

On Thursday, taking cognizance of a detailed Delhi Police report on the case, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets, said officials.

These police personnel were on duty at the time of the incident.

Besides, the MHA recommended that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora take disciplinary action against these police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets.

The MHA also suggested that the Delhi Police Commissioner issue a show cause notice against the supervisory officers considering dereliction of investigation in the case, the officials privy to the investigation told ANI.

The Ministry also suggested the Delhi Police file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.

The MHA’s recommendation came after it received a detailed report of Delhi Police in the incident that took place on New Year’s morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

The report was prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh who was tasked to submit a detailed report after a proper inquiry after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the incident.

Following direction from the Union Home Minister, the MHA then wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report on the incident.

The direction was issued hours after five men were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of the 20-year-old woman.