Hyderabad: Kannada actress Kavya Gowda and her husband Somashekar were admitted to a hospital after a violent family dispute at their residence in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening in the NRI Layout area and has led to police complaints from both sides of the family.

According to the police complaint, a heated argument broke out between close relatives living together in a joint family setup. What started as a verbal dispute soon turned physical. During the clash, Somashekar was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon and suffered stab injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and he is out of danger, as per reports. Kavya Gowda was also admitted to the hospital after being assaulted and threatened during the incident.

Reason Behind the Dispute

Initial investigation suggests that long-standing family disagreements were the main reason behind the clash. Sources said tensions had been growing due to frequent arguments over household matters and the care of the couple’s young daughter. The situation reportedly worsened on January 26, when relatives from both sides visited the house. The presence of more family members led to arguments that quickly went out of control.

Serious Allegations by Kavya Gowda

After the incident, Kavya Gowda spoke to the media and made serious allegations against her relatives. She claimed that she was physically assaulted and verbally abused during the argument. Kavya also alleged that a relative threatened her with sexual violence, which added to the seriousness of the case.

She said misunderstandings and false accusations led to the violence and stated that CCTV cameras installed in the house would reveal what actually happened. Kavya said her main concern is her husband’s recovery and the safety of her child.

Police Action and Counter-Complaint

A formal complaint was filed by Kavya Gowda’s sister, Bhavya Gowda, at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections related to assault, criminal intimidation, and unlawful restraint. A counter-complaint has also been filed by the other side, alleging that Kavya Gowda and her husband provoked the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Statements from all parties are being recorded, and CCTV footage and medical reports are being examined. Authorities said further action will be taken based on evidence. The incident has highlighted how unresolved family disputes can turn dangerous if not addressed in time.