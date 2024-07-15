Kannada language to be taught in Karnataka madrasas

Bidar: In a move aimed at bridging the language gap and promoting linguistic inclusivity, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has announced a plan to implement Kannada language lessons in madrasas across the state. This initiative, to be introduced initially in select madrasas in Bangalore, Vijayapur, Raichur, and Kalaburagi, will see Kannada being taught two days a week.

Chairman of the KDA, Purushottama Bilimale, shared details of the plan during a press conference held after a multi-departmental meeting in the city on Monday, July 15. “The primary objective is to bridge the language gap, and there has been a demand for this initiative from the minority Muslim community as well,” he stated.

The initiative will begin as a pilot project in select madrasas in the cities mentioned above, with plans to expand to other regions based on its success and feedback. “We have already discussed this with some scholars who manage madrasas, and there is a consensus on the necessity and content of the curriculum. The Kannada Development Authority has prepared the educational materials,” Bilimale explained.

Bilimale also highlighted the challenges the government faces in managing over 43,000 schools in the state faces. He proposed a solution involving local legislators: “If each MLA adopts and develops at least five schools in their constituency, it will lead to significant improvements in 224 constituencies over five years. We will soon meet with all MLAs to submit a letter of appeal. Those who cannot commit to this cause should reconsider their positions, and the media should hold them accountable.”

Drawing parallels with educational policies in neighbouring states, Bilimale pointed out that Maharashtra and Kerala have reserved 5% of educational seats for students who have studied in their mother tongue. He urged the state government to adopt a similar policy. He also called for the implementation of Article 371(j) of the Constitution to provide special status to those in the Kalyan Karnataka border areas and advocated for reserving 80% of private sector jobs for Kannadigas. “We will be writing to the government to push for these changes,” he added.

The press conference also featured several key officials, including Secretary of the Kannada Development Authority Santosh Hanagal, Additional Deputy Commissioner C Shivakumar Shilavant, Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department Sidrama Shinde, and President of the Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishad Suresha Chanashetti.

This initiative is seen as a significant step towards fostering greater linguistic unity and ensuring that Kannada, the official language of the state, is accessible to all communities. The KDA’s efforts to include Kannada lessons in madrasas reflect a broader commitment to cultural integration and educational equity across Karnataka.