Kannappa movie in trouble as Prabhas scenes footage stolen

Hyderabad: Just a month before the grand release of Vishnu Manchu’s highly anticipated mythological epic Kannappa, a major setback has hit the production team. A hard drive carrying crucial, unreleased footage has gone missing from the office of Twenty Four Frames Factory in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar.

Mark your calendars! 📅 The legend of #Kannappa🏹 hits the big screen on 27th June! 🎥#HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/d9TtzAJ1MI — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 10, 2025

A Shocking Twist Before Release

On May 25, Hive Studios in Mumbai sent the hard drive through DTDC courier. An office worker named Raghu received it and gave it to a woman named Charita. After that, both Raghu and Charita went missing. Reddy Vijay Kumar, the executive producer, filed a police complaint. He believes this may be an act to harm the movie.

The stolen hard drive has key scenes and VFX footage, including parts with Prabhas in a special role. If this is leaked online, the film could lose a lot of money. The production team has taken the matter to cyber crime police, saying they got information that more than 90 minutes of the movie might be leaked.

The Team Stays Strong

Even with this issue, the team is staying strong. Vishnu Manchu visited a famous Shiva temple in Deoghar to pray. The movie Kannappa is about a brave hunter who becomes a true devotee of Lord Shiva. The film stars Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar (his first Telugu movie), Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhas.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa will still release in theatres on June 27, 2025. The team has asked fans not to watch or share any pirated clips if they appear online.