Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty’s fee jumps 2400%

Hyderabad: Indian cinema is growing fast. Regional film industries like Tollywood (Telugu), Kollywood (Tamil), and Sandalwood (Kannada) are now giving strong competition to Bollywood in both budget and box office collections. From the Kannada film industry, movies like KGF and Kantara changed the game and made a big mark across India.

Rishab is now working on Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the original movie. This time, everything is bigger — from the budget to the action scenes. The film includes a grand war sequence with over 500 fighters and 3,000 crew members. It took around 50 days to shoot this one scene on a special set built across 25 acres.

Rishab’s Remuneration for Kantara Chapter 1

Because of the success of the first film, Rishab Shetty is now getting Rs. 100 crore for Kantara Chapter 1. He will receive Rs. 50 crore upfront and the rest through a profit-sharing deal, depending on the movie’s success.

The Rise of Kantara

In 2022, Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty created a surprise hit with Kantara. The film was made on a small budget of around Rs. 15 crore, but it became a huge success, earning over Rs. 400 crore worldwide. Rishab acted, directed, and wrote the film, and for all that work, he was paid just Rs. 4 crore.

Releasing in October 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2, 2025. With a powerful story, stunning visuals, and Rishab Shetty’s creative vision, the film is expected to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema next year.