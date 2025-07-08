Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalise Muzaffarnagar eatery over onion in food

Devotees taking the annual Kanwar Yatra vandalised an eatery in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after onion was served in their food.

The incident occurred at the Shri Siddh Balaknath Hotel when some Kanwar pilgrims alleged onions in their food defied their religious sentiments.

The pilgrims damaged chairs, tables and other items. Videos of the same have emerged on social media platforms.

On information, police rushed to the spot and calmed the situation down.

On information, police rushed to the spot and calmed the situation down.

Five days ago, a temp driver was assaulted by Kanwar pilgrims after his vehicle collided with an auto carrying the devotees. The attack was so vicious that the driver collapsed on the ground. He was admitted to the hospital with broken legs.

On July 2, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president, Asaduddin Owaisi, criticised the forceful stripping down of dhaba owners by Hindutva leader Swami Yashveer Maharaj, who demanded devotees avoid eateries owned or run by Muslims. “Are the vigilante groups government authorities that can demand Aadhaar cards? And such violence, the forced stripping of a man to check his genitals, is so disgusting. How is the police not arresting these people??” Owaisi lashed out.