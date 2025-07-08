Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalise Muzaffarnagar eatery over onion in food

Five days ago, a temp driver was assaulted by Kanwar pilgrims after his vehicle collided with an auto carrying the devotees.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th July 2025 6:07 pm IST
Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalise an eatery shop in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalise an eatery shop in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Devotees taking the annual Kanwar Yatra vandalised an eatery in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after onion was served in their food.

The incident occurred at the Shri Siddh Balaknath Hotel when some Kanwar pilgrims alleged onions in their food defied their religious sentiments.

The pilgrims damaged chairs, tables and other items. Videos of the same have emerged on social media platforms.

MS Creative School

On information, police rushed to the spot and calmed the situation down.

Five days ago, a temp driver was assaulted by Kanwar pilgrims after his vehicle collided with an auto carrying the devotees. The attack was so vicious that the driver collapsed on the ground. He was admitted to the hospital with broken legs.

On July 2, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president, Asaduddin Owaisi, criticised the forceful stripping down of dhaba owners by Hindutva leader Swami Yashveer Maharaj, who demanded devotees avoid eateries owned or run by Muslims. “Are the vigilante groups government authorities that can demand Aadhaar cards? And such violence, the forced stripping of a man to check his genitals, is so disgusting. How is the police not arresting these people??” Owaisi lashed out.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th July 2025 6:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button