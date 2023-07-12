Kanwariyas damage car in Haridwar; police rule out communal angle

A mob of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) in Haridwar vandalised a car and attacked the driver after one of the Kanwariya processions was accidently hit it. The incident occurred on July 10 in the Manglaur area.

In a video that is making rounds on social media platforms, a group of Kanwariyas is seen forcing the driver and a burqa-clad woman sitting in the front passenger seat to come out they then overturned the car, and started damaging it with sticks, kicks, and fists.

Amid the attack, the police can be seen present there filming the incident with their mobile phone.

In another video, the group could be seen thrashing the driver.

After the incident, many Twitter users linked the attack with Islamophobia saying that the Kanwariyas took the chance of a minor accident to target the Muslim couple and accused Haridwar police for not taking appropriate action despite being present during the incident.

However, the Haridwar police issued a statement on Facebook and denied any communal angle in the incident.

The police wrote in Hindi, “A video of Kanwariyas getting violent and attacking the car after it hit the Kanwar in Manglaur is going viral on social media. It is now being propagated through social media with a communal flare this is completely misleading” said the police.

“This incident has no connection with any particular community and on the complaint of local resident Pratap Singh, the owner of the damaged car, the Haridwar Police have registered a case and arrested two persons in the said case, legal action is on,” they added.

“Those commenting on the misleading information without complete knowledge, please refrain,” the Haridwar police warned.

The Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage organised in the Hindu calendar month of Shravana (Saavan). Saffron-clad Shiva devotees generally walk barefoot with pitchers of holy water from the Ganga or other holy rivers.

This year’s Kanwar Yatra started on July 4 and will conclude on July 15, 2023.