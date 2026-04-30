Hyderabad: Established in April 2026 at the premises of Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital, the Kapda Bank has so far benefited over 1,40,643 families and distributed nearly six lakh garments, including clothes, wedding dresses, ladies’ purses and accessories. The beneficiaries are primarily from economically weaker sections holding white ration cards.

Stressing the need for collective humanitarian action, Amer Ali Khan, former MLC and Editor of Siasat Daily, said initiatives like the Kapda Bank play a crucial role in serving people across communities and promoting social harmony.

Kapda Bank reaches over 1.4 lakh families, distributes nearly six lakh garments

Speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised under the initiative, he noted that such efforts help address real needs on the ground while countering divisive narratives through inclusive service. He also offered support for setting up a “Roti Bank” to provide free food to those in need.

Kapda Bank is a joint initiative of Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust and Helping Hands.

Among those present were Iftekhar Hussain, Dr Shaukat Ali Mirza, coordinators Shaik Akram and Eliya Fatima, Dr Samiullah Khan, and members of the community.

Dr Mirza said the initiative, despite initial challenges, has garnered strong community support, with over 1,700 donors contributing used but good-quality clothes along with new garments. On an average, 40 to 60 beneficiaries, including auto drivers, daily wage workers and residents of slum areas, visit the centre daily.

He added that the initiative has expanded to districts such as Adilabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Kamareddy, and has helped many students attend school with improved confidence and dignity by providing clean and presentable clothing. All donated items are washed, ironed and hygienically packed before distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, Agha Mujahid Hussain observed that many individuals hesitate to seek help despite genuine need due to self-respect. He urged people to contribute generously and without publicity.

Kapda Bank was conceptualised by the late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan. Paying tributes to him, speakers recalled his vision of creating a dignified support system for the underprivileged. On the occasion, his son Asghar Ali Khan released the 9th annual report of the initiative.

The organisers also acknowledged the contribution of donors, including Dr Askar Yasmeen Siddiqui (Canada), whose annual support during Ramzan has strengthened the initiative.

Kapda Bank continues to serve vulnerable sections such as daily wage earners, street vendors, migrants and the homeless, irrespective of religion, reflecting an inclusive model of community service. The programme concluded with the distribution of clothes and gift packs among beneficiaries.