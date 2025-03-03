Kapil Sharma invites fans to Hyderabad’s biggest Ramzan expo

Hyderabad is basking in the festive spirit of Ramzan, with the city’s streets bustling with vibrant markets, the aroma of mouthwatering delicacies, and the joy of shopping ahead of Eid.

The city is also hosting many expos and the most eagerly awaited exhibition among Hyderabadis is Daawat-e-Ramzan, a popular Ramzan expo that is all set to make its grand return with its 4th edition!

Curated by entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin, this 14-day shopping and food extravaganza will take place from March 14 to March 28 at Kings Palace, Gudimalkapur. The expo offers a splendid array of designer wear, jewelry, home decor, footwear, and more. It’s a must-visit for those seeking a diverse shopping experience.

Every year, Daawat-e-Ramzan not only attracts Hyderabadis but also sees the presence of Bollywood celebrities. In previous editions, stars like Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have graced the event. And this year, the excitement has doubled as India’s biggest comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma, extended a warm invitation to his fans through a video shared on the expo’s official Instagram handle.

From the latest fashion trends to delicious culinary delights, Daawat-e-Ramzan is a must-visit for everyone looking to soak in the festive fervor of Ramzan. With high expectations and a lineup of prominent personalities set to attend, the countdown to Hyderabad’s most beloved Ramzan exhibition has begun!