Kapil Sharma reveals opens up on having suicidal thoughts

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma is one of the most-talked-about comedians in India who appears in his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on television. Kapil has amassed a huge fan following from across the globe as he makes people laugh in a world where everyone is almost under stress. Despite, making people laugh, you might be shocked to know that Kapil Sharma in an interview admitted that he used to get suicidal thoughts in his bad phase.

In an interview on Aaj Tak, popular journalist Sudhir Chaudhary asked Kapil Sharma if he ever had suicidal thoughts. In reply, Kapil stated, “Yes, in my bad phase I had suicidal thoughts. I used to feel that no one is truly mine. No one to make you understand anything nor to take care of you. You don’t even realize who is connected with you only for their own personal benefits, especially for the artists.”

Sudhir Chaudhary also asked the comedian whether he will invite PM Modi on The Kapil Sharma Show to which the comedian-actor replied, ”When I met PM Modi, I invited him to come on my show.” Kapil further said, ”Modi Ji said right now opposition leaders are busy in doing comedy, will come one day.”

The clips of Kapil Sharma’s interview are doing rounds on the internet and fans are flooding the comments sections of the posts.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma will be seen in ‘Zwigato’ movie next. He was earlier seen in ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015’ and ‘Firangi in 2017’ both of which are comedy films.

Talking about his show on television, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been one of the most popular comedy shows since its inception in 2016. Several celebrity guests from actors, and cricketers to politicians have featured in the various episodes of the show.