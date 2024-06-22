Kapil Sharma show fame Ali Asgar performs Haj, photos viral

Mumbai: Comedian and actor Ali Asgar joined several Indians this year in performing Haj. He shared numerous visuals from his pilgrimage on Instagram.

On Friday, Ali posted a photo on Instagram after completing all his Haj rituals and wrote, “ALLAH’s timing is always perfect Jumma Mubarak.”

In another post from Makkah, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Kaaba … place where I always wanted to be ..Thank You for this opportunity “Allah”.”

Ali Asgar is a familiar face in Indian TV serials and movies. He gained popularity as Kamal Agarwal in Star Plus’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and as Inspector Raj Aryan in SAB TV’s F.I.R. He is best known for his role as Dadi in Kapil Sharma’s popular shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Apart from Ali Asgar, other Indian celebrities who undertook the Haj pilgrimage this year include Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, former actress Sana Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan.