Kapil Sharma’s total earnings from ‘The Kapil Sharma show’

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most-loved comedians in India currently. In his nearly 12 years of career, Kapil has achieved enormous fame and has made millions laugh with his jokes and comedy. Be it award shows, reality shows, weekend shows and now even in Bollywood and OTT, Kapil nails his art everywhere and makes every common man believe that nothing is impossible.

Kapil Sharma’s popularity kept on increasing ever since he appeared on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, but what really made him an overnight star was Comedy Nights With Kapil which began in 2013. The comedy show aired on Colors TV which ran for 3 years. In 2016, he returned with a bang with The Kapil Sharma Show.

The ongoing third season of The Kapil Sharma Show began in June last year. Kapil was reportedly charging Rs 30 lakh per episode till its last season. When the 3rd season kickstarted, several reports claimed that he has hiked his fee per episode to Rs 50 lakh. In other words, earlier he used to charge Rs 60 lakh a week, but now his fees will be one crore a week.

The show has been airing since past seven months and if we roughly calculate, Kapil Sharma has so far earned over Rs 30 crore this season. Isn’t that pretty fancy pay cheque?