Kapil Sibal quits Congress, to contest on SP ticket for Rajya Sabha

It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government, Kapil Sibal told ANI.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Updated: 25th May 2022 1:34 pm IST
Veteran politician Kapil Sibal who quit Congress on May 16

Veteran politician Kapil Sibal announced on Wednesday that he had resigned from the Indian National Congress on May 16. His statement comes after filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, ANI reported.

A series of tweets from the official Twitter page of ANI UP/Uttarakhand shows Kapil Sibal walking with Akhilesh Yadav to file his Rajya Sabha nomination papers. He filed his nomination in the presence of the SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, the veteran leader said, “I’ve filed nomination as (an) Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country”

Sibal further told ANI, “It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government.”

Praising Kapil Sibal, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with the SP’s support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he’ll present opinions of both SP as well as himself.”

