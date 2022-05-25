Kapil Sibal quits Congress, to contest on SP ticket for Rajya Sabha

Veteran politician Kapil Sibal announced on Wednesday that he had resigned from the Indian National Congress on May 16. His statement comes after filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, ANI reported.

A series of tweets from the official Twitter page of ANI UP/Uttarakhand shows Kapil Sibal walking with Akhilesh Yadav to file his Rajya Sabha nomination papers. He filed his nomination in the presence of the SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

Also Read Sibal, Anand Sharma and Chidambaram vying for Rajya Sabha polls

Speaking to ANI, the veteran leader said, “I’ve filed nomination as (an) Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country”

#WATCH | Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of SP, in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav & party MP Ram Gopal Yadav



He says, "I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country" pic.twitter.com/HLMVXYccHR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

Sibal further told ANI, “It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government.”

It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi govt: Kapil Sibal after filling nomination of Rajya Sabha with the support of Samajwadi Party pic.twitter.com/UbqfLJlVbD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

Praising Kapil Sibal, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with the SP’s support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he’ll present opinions of both SP as well as himself.”

Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament.We hope he'll present opinions of both SP as well as himself: Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/eGFYVNkAwA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

(With inputs from News Desk)