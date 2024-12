Raj Kapoor’s centenary year marks a golden era for Indian cinema, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while suggesting that his family should take the legacy of showman forward by making a documentary on his international “soft power”.

Modi met Raj Kapoor’s grandchildren and other members of the family, including daughter Reema Jain and daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor, on Tuesday evening ahead of the filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. The entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival to be organised to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-filmmaker. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_11_2024_000327B)

