‘Karan Johar attempted suicide,’ tweets KRK

Mumbai: It seems like there’s no stopping Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK from speaking his mind. The self-proclaimed movie critic, who is known for her controversial tweets and statements on Bollywood actors, is now making headlines for his latest sensational tweet on filmmaker Karan Johar.

In one of his recent tweets, KRK claimed that KJo tried to commit suicide after suffering huge losses with his film Brahmastra. He further claimed that the filmmaker went bankrupt post the movie’s failure and Mukesh Ambani lent him Rs 300cr to recover the losses.

“According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of the huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra,” wrote KRK on Twitter. His controversial tweet is now going viral.

Here’s how fans defended Ayan Mukerji’s epic mythological fantasy fiction and trolled KRK.

Jobless man, you are tired, so rest why you so much hate and jealous — Ayan Muse (@AyanMuse6) December 2, 2022

Kuch to sharam karo, matlab paise ke liye iss level tak giroge? Please quit your naatak and leave social media. — skydaddy (@sky1daddy) December 3, 2022

Bollywood ke saare faltu news iske pass hi hai….Mukesh Ambani kyun loan dega koi bankrupt ko? Gadha hai kya. — 7nth.Heaven (@PradipG05843542) December 3, 2022

Then how come they are going ahead with the sequel or the second part of #Brahmastra

If they didn't benefit from part1. — AAQ (@iam_aaq) December 2, 2022

Brahmastra, which was released on September 9, minted good numbers at the box office collections. According to reports, the worldwide collections of the movie stand at around 418.8cr. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy.