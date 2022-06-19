Karan Johar on Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Target List’? Find out here

Mumbai: Following the death of Sidhu Moose Wala and Salman Khan’s threat letter, several shocking revelations about the Bollywood industry have been coming forward. Now, Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has disclosed another astounding piece of information about Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

According to several reports, Siddhesh Kamble told the police that Karan Johar was one of the people the gang had planned to target for extortion. However, a senior police official has also said that these claims have not been verified yet and there is a possibility that Siddhesh Kamble is bragging.

Siddhesh Kamble is currently in the custody of Pune rural police for an earlier case registered in the district. Teams of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Punjab Police, and Mumbai Crime branch have also questioned him in connection with the Moosewala murder, and a threat letter received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

According to the police, Siddesh Kamble was a close aid of Santosh Jadhav, alleged shooter of Sidhu Moose Wala and he was also well aware of the murder conspiracy throughout.

In his statements before the investigating teams, Siddhesh Kamble information about the Moose Wala murder conspiracy and named Santosh Jadhav and one Nagnath Suryavanshi as having been involved in the killing, the official told PTI.

Furthermore, he provided information about future plans of the Bishnoi gang, which is suspected to be behind Moosewala’s killing, the official said.

The gang had allegedly planned to extort Rs 5 crore from Karan Johar by threatening him, he said. Goldy Brar along with his brother Vikram Brar had planned this through Instagram and Signal apps.

A police official said, “After Moosewala’s murder in May, the Bishnoi gang was trying to take advantage of the sensation it had caused and had decided to threaten Bollywood celebrities. Threatening Salman Khan for extortion was part of this plan, hatched by Vikram Brar.”

While an inquiry on Siddhesh Kamble’s statement is underway, the police claim that he is bragging as bragging can get higher extortion amounts. It is common in Punjab for gangs to get their names associated with high-profile cases.

“Five gangsters have taken responsibility for the Moosewala murder, but none of them was present on the spot when the crime took place on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district,” he said, “Siddhesh Kamble is a small member of the gang and yet Vikram Brar told him about Karan Johar, why? It’s because Vikram wants to increase his respect among youth like Siddhesh Kamble.”