Karan Johar plans grand film on Radha and Krishna

Mumbai: Karan Johar is preparing to leave behind designer weddings and glamorous family dramas for a far more divine canvas. Dharma Productions is reportedly developing a grand-scale film based on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

The yet-untitled project will be written and directed by Sachin Ravi, best known for helming the Kannada fantasy adventure Avane Srimannarayana. The filmmaker was also previously attached to Shahid Kapoor’s ambitious mythological action film Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, which was eventually put on hold.

Karan has reportedly wanted to bring Radha and Krishna’s story to the big screen for several years but was waiting for a script capable of handling its emotional and spiritual depth. The project is now said to be in an advanced stage of development.

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The film will reportedly begin with Krishna’s birth and follow his journey until the killing of Kansa. However, at its heart will be the divine love shared by Radha and Krishna. The makers plan to blend romance, drama, mythology and large-scale visuals while staying faithful to the emotions associated with the beloved story.

The project is being described as one of Dharma Productions’ biggest upcoming films, marking a major shift for the banner best known for glossy romances and family entertainers. After entering the fantasy space with Brahmastra, Karan now appears ready to go deeper into Indian mythology.

Casting remains the biggest mystery, with no actors officially attached to the film yet. The title, production schedule and release date are also being kept under wraps.

If mounted with the scale being promised, Dharma’s Radha-Krishna film could become one of Hindi cinema’s most closely watched mythological projects. The story is timeless, the expectations will be enormous, and Karan Johar certainly knows how to make the screen look grand.