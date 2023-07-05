Karan Johar says NO to work with SRK for first time, here’s why

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a special bond. The actor has been a constant presence in the director’s life and his theatrical releases, if not as an actor, then as a producer. KJo’s directorial debut was made with the actor in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

After a hiatus of more than 2 years, Karan is making a comeback with the multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The director has a knack for presenting his fans with easter eggs in his films, be it Kajol in Student of the Year or Alia in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

There were rumours that SRK will be making a cameo in the film, just like he did for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reportedly Shah Rukh himself expressed his eagerness to work on the project. But Karan himself put an end to the rumours of the cameo in the film to rest during an Instagram Live. He said, “No, he is not (in the film) but his love and blessings are always with me. He is family to me and he was the first person to put out the first unit of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

According to reports by Koimoi.com, the reason for SRK not making an appearance in the project is that he did not “fit” into the story. A source told the outlet, “Karan Johar just didn’t want SRK to make an appearance for appearance’s sake. It had to have some relevance to the plot. But this time, he just didn’t fit in anywhere in the story.”

When it was suggested that the actor could have been a part of the song, the insider further added, “Even that option didn’t seem right. Karan didn’t feel like forcing SRK into the plot. During his career so far SRK has approximately 30-35 guest appearances for friends. Karan never wants to misuse his closeness to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri.” The grapevine also claimed that, “(Shah Rukh) reminded Karan that he is Karan’s lucky mascot. But Karan reminded SRK that he did not want SRK to pop in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and vanish quickly. SRK’s fans would have protested.”

Image Source: ANI

According to Karan, the film includes several surprise cameos. Netizens have already identified the Liger actress, Ananya Pandey in the trailer. He also added that the story of the film is based on personas he met in real life, the director said, “Rocky is definitely inspired by somebody who I can’t reveal right now. Rani is like many people I have met. A member of the media that I knew very well and dressed a lot like the way Rani does.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to be released on 28th July this year.