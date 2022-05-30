Karan Johar to launch yet another star kid, details inside

Mumbai: Karan Johar has launched several star kids in the industry over a couple of years. Now, he is all set to likely launch, Ibrahim Ali khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. Yes, you read that right! Currently, Ibrahim Ali khan is working as an assistant director under Karan Johar in ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, which is slated to hit the screens in February 2023.

According to multiple news portals, Karan decided to adapt last year’s successful Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, ‘Hridayam,’ for Ibrahim’s debut.

Apparently, filmmaker Karan Johar felt the character of the protagonist in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial project is appropriate for Ibrahim Ali Khan to showcase his acting skills.

Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan made an appearance with his sister Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Dressed in all black, he raised the temperature when he strutted in style on the red carpet.

Fans have been going gaga over the upcoming actor and have been calling him the spitting image of Saif. And now, they are eager to see him on the silver screen.

Speaking about Karan Johar, he is all geared up for his upcoming projects, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, ‘Govind Naam Mera’, and ‘Brahmastra’.