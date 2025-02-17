Karan Johar’s comment on south’s star director go viral

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has grown beyond regions and gained a global audience. One director who made this possible is SS Rajamouli. With films like RRR, Baahubali, and Baahubali 2, he changed storytelling and made Indian movies famous worldwide. His first big success in Bollywood came with Baahubali: The Beginning, which Karan Johar presented. The two have worked together for years.

However, Karan Johar’s recent comments on Rajamouli’s style have now sparked controversy. His statements have divided opinions among fans and critics, with some agreeing with his views while others defend Rajamouli’s filmmaking approach. This debate has taken over social media, making it one of the most talked-about topics in Indian cinema today.

Karan Johar says that a ‘strong belief or conviction’, makes a film successful. He said that movies like RRR, Animal, and Gadar 2 became hits because the filmmakers fully trusted their stories.

“Conviction is very important. If you look at anything, especially if you analyse the journey of the best filmmakers, you’ll see that the biggest hits are built on conviction,” he said.

SS Rajamouli’s Unique Style

KJo praised Rajamouli, saying that his movies are loved for their emotions and storytelling, not their logic. He explained that audiences don’t question logic in Rajamouli’s films because they get deeply involved in the story.

“Logic doesn’t matter in a film. Take any film by Rajamouli sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it.”

Logic vs. Entertainment

KaranJohar mentioned Gadar’s famous hand pump scene, where Sunny Deol fights many enemies with a single hand pump. He said the director believed in it so much that the audience accepted it.

“If you can defeat a thousand people with a hand pump, that’s conviction. The director believed in it, so the audience did too.”