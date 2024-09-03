Karan Johar’s new show The Traitors: Meet 2 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: As reality show fans eagerly await the premiere of Bigg Boss 18, another thrilling series is set to make its debut — The Traitors, a Hindi adaptation of the hit American reality show. Hosted by the Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, the show will premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video, bringing a fresh twist to the classic party game, Mafia.

About ‘The Traitors’

In The Traitors, contestants will be divided into two groups: the ‘faithful’ and the ‘traitors’. The traitors will secretly work together to eliminate the faithful contestants, who must then identify and expose the traitors to survive. The show’s gripping format guarantees suspense and drama, making it a must-watch for reality TV enthusiasts.

The Traitors Contestants List

So far, two well-known personalities from the entertainment industry have been confirmed as participants in the show.

1. Anushla Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor, recognized for her advocacy for body positivity, is making her reality TV debut. With her sharp wit, strategic thinking, and ability to connect with others, Anshula is expected to be a strong competitor.

2. Sudhanshu Pandey

Joining her is Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently made headlines with his departure from the hit TV show Anupamaa. Although rumors suggested he might join Bigg Boss 18, Sudhanshu has chosen The Traitors instead. Fans are eager to see how he will perform in this new and challenging environment.

The premiere date for The Traitors has yet to be announced, but excitement is already building.

Which celebrities from the entertainment world or Bollywood are you hoping to see in the first season of The Traitors? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on The Traitors.