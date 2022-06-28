Karan Johar’s SALARY per episode for Koffee With Karan season 7

Hyderabad: Hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s, ‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the most popular celebrity chat talk shows. It started in 2004 and gained massive popularity over the years. The 6th edition was aired in March 2019 and since then fans are eagerly waiting for its next season.

And now, after three long years, Karan has announced the upcoming season 7 of Koffee with Karan but with a twist. He took to his Instagram account to share that the show will be aired on Hotstar and not on TV. The show will be graced not only by the stars from Bollywood but also south celebs. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Devrakonda, Ananya Pandey, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhas are amongst others.

Do you know how much Karan Johar charges per episode of Koffee with Karan? Here we bring you his remuneration and his total take-home salary that will leave you stunned!

Karan Johar remuneration for Koffee with Karan season 7

According to Pinkvilla, Karan Johar is charging around 1-2 crore per episode of Koffee With Karan. The show hosts around 20 episodes every season. So, if the upcoming 7th season too is going to air around 20 or 22 episodes, Karan’s take-home salary is likely to stand around 40 crores for the whole season. Well considering the show’s popularity and Karan’s fame, the amount comes as no surprise.

Koffee with Karan 7 New Promo

The filmmaker has shared an another promo of Koffee with Karan on Tuesday. In the video, Karan is heard convincing celebrities to grace the show from the film industry over a phone call. Taking on his Instagram, Karan captioned, ” Screw it, I’m still going to brew it!☕ #HotstarSpecials#KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar.@disneyplushotstar@apoorva1972@jahnviobhan@aneeshabaig@dharmaticent.”