Karan Johar’s The Traitors: Full list of 20 celebrity contestants

Mumbai: After the excitement around Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the latest buzz in the reality TV world is around The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The Indian adaptation of the global hit has officially started filming in Jaisalmer, with a 14-day shoot planned at a royal palace.

The show is likely to stream on Amazon Prime in January 2025. The Traitors will see 20 contestants from the Indian entertainment industry competing in a series of intense physical and psychological challenges. The unique twist of the show lies in the presence of secret “traitors” among the contestants, whose goal is to eliminate the “innocents” without being discovered.

This deception-filled atmosphere promises to keep both the participants and viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Traitors Full List Of Contestants

The full list of contestants has now been revealed, featuring a mix of popular personalities from television, film, and social media. Here’s the complete list of The Traitors contestants:

Jasmine Bhasin Karan Kundrra Jannat Zubair Raj Kundra Raftaar Sudhanshu Pandey Harsh Gujral Ashish Vidyarthi Nikita Luther Uorfi Javed Mukesh Chhabra Anshula Kapoor Maheep Kapoor Purav Jha Elnaaz Sahil Salathia Sufi Motivala Apoorva Janvi Gaur Sumukhi

These contestants will not only face challenging tasks but also navigate the treacherous game of trust and betrayal as they try to uncover the traitors among them.

Raj Kundra Eliminated

The first contestant to be eliminated from the competition is Raj Kundra, who was evicted during the initial phase of the show.

With its grand setting and a star-studded lineup, The Traitors is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated reality shows of 2025. Are you excited? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.