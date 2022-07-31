Karan Johar’s witty comebacks to trolls will leave you in splits

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday have graced the show already and it has also seen two debuts from Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda.

Be it for good or bad reasons, Koffee With Karan is quickly becoming the most talked-about show in India. While some are praising the fun-filled segments of the show, some Twitteratis are trolling Karan Johar for various reasons.

Well, Karan Johar, being the quick-witted person he is, took to Twitter on Saturday and gave hilarious comebacks to some of his trolls.

One Twitter user wrote, “If there was a drinking game where we had to take a shot every time Karan mentioned Alia’s name, we’d be drunk by the end of the show”. Karan Johar responded smartly and said, “Please don’t be sad about that! It’s a good name to take my friend! You try it! May turn out to be luck for you as it is for me! #aliaforever #koffeequotetweet”

Please don’t be sad about that! It’s a good name to take my friend! You try it! May turn out to be luck for you as it is for me! #aliaforever #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/skwdN2xsjQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

Check out some of the other savage comebacks Karan Johar had for his trolls.

I was Slammed??? Damn! I have been living under a rock! #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/r6zFnyKgKx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

Ya it can be! I agree! Now what to do ? #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/4bWTrBpu10 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

What am immaculate breakdown! Well observed and articulated! Maybe you can be on our team? #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/sSLgRCORsM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

Like my own love life! Maybe that’s why! Any suggestions Ma’m? #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/iFTlkkQ2Oa — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

What’s on Karan Johar’s professional front?

Karan Johar recently directed Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which is slated to hit the theatres next year. He is still reeling from the success of his recent film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.