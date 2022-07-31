Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser creates buzz in theatres

Mumbai: After a hiatus of four long years, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the silver screen with back-to-back films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Dunki’, ‘Jawan’ and many more, and fans cannot wait. The production of all of the films is underway and in fact, the teaser of ‘Jawan’ was recently released in the theatres and the audiences’ huge reaction to it is going crazy viral around the internet.

During a screening of Ek Villian Returns, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had its teaser released, revealing King Khan in a new look. The actor was shown covered in bandages and some shots revealed him loading his gun, zipping up his bag, and getting ready to travel somewhere by train. The short clip threw the audience into a frenzy and within a few seconds, the theatre turned into a stadium with people cheering and unable to keep calm.

Watch the audience’s reaction here:

Many fans took to Twitter to vouch for Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and how the film will turn out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year, based on the reaction.

This clip of audience reacting to #Jawan Announcement Video in Malegaon Mohan Theatre is enough to give you gossebumps today.🔥



And to prove that The hype of #ShahRukhKhan in massy roles is unprecedented and unmatchable by his contemporaries.🔥

2023.👑🐐pic.twitter.com/gRsaiNXJII — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) July 29, 2022

#Jawan Title Announcement Video Reaction during #EkVillainReturns in Melgaon, Mohan Theater 🔥

OMG Audience reaction Just Fire 🔥

Abhi Toh Teaser, Trailer Baki Hai..



King Coming To Rules Again..🔥pic.twitter.com/2iw0o2JT0I — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) July 29, 2022

Kya baat hai

Masses are going crazy on teaser of #SRK 's #Jawan ! The atmosphere there is historic . Imagine the craze and hype of this film in mass belts of interiors . @Atlee_dir , make sure to utilise this please. pic.twitter.com/WCAbFIJX1B — Sifa SRKian (@sifa_srkian) July 30, 2022

#Jawan ka Toofan box office record todakar hi thamega https://t.co/Ia3gTOZWg3 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) July 30, 2022

Speaking about the film, ‘Jawan’ will mark Shah Rukh Khan and Tollywood director Atlee’s first collaboration. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres in June 2023 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.