Karan Kundrra confirms ‘roka’ with Tejasswi Prakash [Video]

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most-talked about couple in the telly town right now. Ever since Bigg Boss 15 got ended, rumour mills have been abuzz with their engagement and marriage news. Nothing has been confirmed so far but the two don’t leave any stone unturned to spread the love. From celebrating festivals to special days , Karan and Tejasswi have only been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry.

And now, Karan Kundrra latest statement about his ‘roka ceremony’ with Tejasswi Prakash has left fans surprised. During his recent conversation with ETimes, Karan was asked about his roka rumours, to which he replied that he keeps on dropping subtle hints from time to time. He further said that he has revealed what he wanted to in his earlier interviews.

we knew it from the beginning its us had a faith in them since they first fought, team roka winning and how



so the hints Given by @kkundrra

Add Up if i missed,any other



Watch this bestie, and give us another hint ❤️#TejRan pic.twitter.com/HSSMxLa47Q — ᴋᴀꜱʜᴀꜰ🌼 (@birAda_K) April 11, 2022

“I give subtle hints and answer to their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai,” Karan Kundrra said.

However, what caught everyone’s attention is he neither denied nor confirmed it leaving fans more curious. TejRan fans now believe that the roka has indeed happened. ‘Team Roka Won’ has been trending on Twitter.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Karan and Tejasswi’s engagement rumours made headlines when the Lock Upp jailor was spotted leaving the actress’ house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families got toegther only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding anniversary.

Things are getting serious as @kkundrra and his family were spotted earlier arriving at @itsmetejasswi's house! pic.twitter.com/jHprWA2Kwl — ETimes (@etimes) March 11, 2022

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got featured together in a music video ‘Rula Deti Hai’ impressing fans with their stunning chemistry.