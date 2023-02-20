Karan Kundrra dresses as ‘groom’, sparks marriage rumours

Mumbai: Fans of telly couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to get hitched soon. Their wedding rumours crawled back on the internet after Kundrra recently said that ‘he is ready to get married in March’. His statement sparked a lot of discussions among TejRan fans.

And now, Karan Kundrra’s latest photoshoot with a wedding magazine has only added more fuel to the speculations. Taking to Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant posted pictures from his photoshoot where he is seen donning an off-white sherwani. TejRan fans flooded the comments section and expressed their wish to see Kundra dressed as a groom in real life too and many requested him to get married soon.

Moments after the pictures were shared, fans showered love on their favourite actor. One of the users commented, “Hottest Dulha in the world kahi march wedding ki preparation toh nhi horahi.”

“Dono ready ho fere padvado…vaise film City mai hi ho…bolo jaldi hum nachne ko taiyar hai,” another user commented.

”Kundrii shaadi material lag rhe ho ekdum,” a third user commented.

It is relevant to mention here that the actor has recently admitted that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year. Karan Kundra during an interview with Radio City said, ”Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too).”

He further added, “Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi. (After that she signed Naagin 6. It is not ending because of its success).”

It seems that Karan is ready to get married in March but due to his ladylove’s busy schedule, it may happen a little later.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead in Naagin season 6, which airs on Colors TV while Karan Kundra is seen in ‘Ishq Mein Gayal’ as lead actor.