Mumbai: After years of dating rumours, adorable public appearances and endless fan speculation, it looks like television’s beloved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra may have finally taken their relationship to the next level. A viral video featuring the couple has now sent “TejRan” fans into a complete frenzy on social media.

The video is from Desi Bling, Netflix India’s upcoming reality show based on the extravagant lifestyles of wealthy Indians living in Dubai. The show is said to be a spin-off of the popular series Dubai Bling.

In the now-viral clip, Karan is seen going down on one knee as he pulls out a ring and asks, “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?” A visibly emotional Tejasswi instantly replies, “Yes, yes, yes,” leaving fans screaming with excitement online. The dreamy proposal setup featured a stunning backdrop, while the words “Will You Marry Me?” could also be seen written inside the pool.

“Imperfectly perfect story”

“Thankyou for bringing out the man in me , the man who has the guts to say this is it!”😭💗



Ohhh myyyyyy god. From saying these 12 weeks have been the best 12 weeks of my life to saying these 4 years have been the best.I have no words🥹💍#TejRan pic.twitter.com/foLiA6K9pD — hugivzashit (@hugivzashit06) May 20, 2026

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded X and Instagram with reactions, calling it the moment they had been waiting for ever since the couple fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15. The hashtag “TejRan” quickly began trending as fans celebrated the romantic moment.

Everything about it feels surreal, almost unreal, like something you dream about for years and then suddenly witness happening in front of you. I think all of us are going to need time to really soak in these emotions and process how special this moment really is. 🥹 #TejRan https://t.co/7WLbGs1gPu — 𝓔★ (@blissfulspot) May 20, 2026

Bro i can’t believe this😭. We fam were waiting for 4 years. The speech by karan and oh god teju was so emotional. She was shivering.

Karan, now for your kids you have your first meet, whole love story and now proposal on camera. A freaking movie￼💗#TejRan pic.twitter.com/IIunzQTpG0 — hugivzashit (@hugivzashit06) May 20, 2026

For the unversed, engagement and wedding rumours surrounding the couple have been circulating for months. Recently, close friend Prince Narula had also hinted that Karan and Tejasswi were planning to get married soon after wrapping up a professional commitment. He had further teased that the wedding could happen on a show itself.

Now, fans believe this viral proposal video from Desi Bling may have confirmed those rumours. While neither Karan nor Tejasswi has officially announced their engagement on social media yet, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make it official soon.