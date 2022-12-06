Mumbai: Telly world’s most-loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been inseparable ever since they confessed love for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Be it a mushy Instagram post or any upcoming project, fans just go gaga over their every move.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s Bollywood Movie

In another exciting news for all TejRan fans, we hear that Karan and Tejasswi’s first collaboration for a Bollywood movie is definitely on cards. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest reports, the love birds will be joining hands for an upcoming film which will be helmed by ‘Dil Bechara’ fame Mukesh Chhabra. We can expect an official announcement soon!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Instagram)

While Karan has already done a few Hindi movies such as Mubarakan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Mukesh’s directorial will mark Tejasswi’s full-fledged Bollywood debut. If the turn out to be true, then it is surely going to be a big treat for all TejRan fans.

Their Current Projects

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra has a new show Bhediya. Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy winning hearts with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.