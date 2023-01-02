Karan Kundrra’s fee per episode of his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated actors in the television industry, Karan Kundrra has been gaining a lot of attention these days. His fan following doubled post his stint at Bigg Boss house last year where he ended up as a second runner-up. The actor is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated upcoming thriller-fantasy show titled ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’. It is rumoured to begin in February.

Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo

The makers of the show dropped the first promo on Colors’ social media handle recently which made fans go gaga. Apart from Karan Kundrra, it also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh and Arjun Bijlani.

Gazab rahasyon ka khulaasa hoga iss prem kahaani mein. Aakhir Armaan aur Veer ke beech, kiske liye ghayal hoga Eisha ka dil? ❤️🐺



Dekhiye #IshqMeinGhayal jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@kkundrra #GashmeerMahajani #ReemSameerShaikh pic.twitter.com/L0gYUdu5Cc — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 31, 2022

While the show’s promo has left the reality show audiences at the edge of their seats, Karan Kundrra’s fans are curious to know more about the actor’s role and other details like his remuneration.

Karan Kundrra’s Remuneration For Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra is currently one of the top-paid artists in the television industry. He charged around Rs 8 lakhs per week on Bigg Boss 15. Karan took home around Rs 2-3L per episode as jailor for Lock Upp season 1. He was last seen as a host in Dance Deewane Juniors where he reportedly took Rs 5L per episode as his fees. And now, considering his previous remuneration scale Karan is likely to charge around Rs 5L or even more than that per episode of his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal. Exact figures are yet to be disclosed.