Karanveer Mehra reacts to narrow escape in Tiger Shroff firing

Mumbai: A football outing took a frightening turn for Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver sustained injuries. Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra, whose car was behind Tiger’s, has now shared his account of the moments that followed.

Karanveer recalled reaching the spot, seeing blood and learning that Tiger’s driver had been shot. Expressing relief over the actor’s safety, he also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery.

“My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well…” he said.

His account also highlighted the panic among people nearby, including children who had gathered for a celebration.

“There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter,” he added.

Karanveer clarified that he did not see the attackers. With people taking photographs and fireworks going off nearby, he initially thought the sounds were part of the celebrations. It was only when people began shouting about the firing that the situation became clear.

The incident took place as Tiger was reportedly leaving the football ground. Police confirmed that his driver, Firdaus, sustained an injury to his left hand and was receiving treatment in hospital. An autorickshaw driver was also injured.

For Karanveer, relief over Tiger’s safety came with concern for those caught in the firing. Meanwhile, police teams are examining CCTV footage as the investigation into the attack continues.