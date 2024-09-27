Karanveer Mehra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy, prize money

Mumbai: The much-anticipated finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is just a day away, with the winner set to be officially announced this weekend. The grand finale episodes will air on Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, bringing the thrilling season to an end.

Top 5 Finalists

After intense semi-finale tasks last week, the show revealed its top 5 finalists, with Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bowing out of the competition. The finalists battling it out for the winner’s trophy are —

Gashmeer Mahajani

Shalin Bhanot

Abhishek Kumar

Karanveer Mehra

Krishna Shroff

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra

While fans eagerly await the official announcement, name of the winner has already gone viral. Karanveer Mehra has been confirmed as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The trusted source The Khabri also confirmed this news today. Speculation about his victory had been circulating for some time, but the news is now confirmed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner’s Prize and Top 3 Finalists

Karanveer Mehra didn’t just walk away with the coveted trophy. He also won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs and a brand new black car.

The top three finalists of the season are — Gashmeer Mahajani, Karanveer Mehra and Krishna Shroff, who all delivered stunning performances throughout the season.

The finale shoot took place on September 15, but the excitement continues as fans wait for the final reveal on television.