Kardashian sisters travel in local auto in India, video viral

Mumbai: Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the famous reality TV stars, are in India to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The star-studded event is set for Friday, July 12. Before the big day, the sisters have been making the most of their time in Mumbai.

Khloe shared a delightful video on her Instagram, showing the sisters enjoying a ride in an auto-rickshaw. In the video, both Kim and Khloe are dressed in stylish Western outfits, adorned with tikkas on their foreheads.

As the auto rickshaw moves through the bustling streets of Mumbai, Khloe can be heard saying, “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India.” The video ends with Kim giving her signature pout to the camera, capturing a fun and memorable moment of their trip.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian touched down in India on Thursday, July 11, to be part of a grand wedding celebration. The famous sisters were given a warm and extravagant welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, with photographers eagerly capturing their arrival at the airport.

According to India Today reports, Kim and Khloe plan to film the Ambani wedding for their Hulu show, ‘The Kardashians’. They brought their entire beauty team, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, and producers to document their entire trip, from landing in Mumbai to the wedding festivities and their departure.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is a lavish three-day event. It starts with ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on July 12, continues with ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and concludes with a grand reception on July 14. There will be an additional reception on July 15.