Kareena Kapoor carries Rs 24 lakhs in one hand, pic goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of elegance and style, has been a part of several commercially hit film over the years. . But apart from being known for her iconic on-screen characters, Bebo is also known for her love for luxury.

Known for her love for all things lavish, Kareena Kapoor recently made heads turn as she enjoyed an IPL match at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. Several photos and videos of the actress went viral on Instagram, but it was her luxurious accessories that stole the spotlight and still has fans talking about it.

Kareena Kapoor’s Cartier Watch And Bracelets

Bebo once again showcased her affinity for luxury with her ensemble at the event. She was spotted sporting a Santos Cartier watch worth Rs 12.6 lakhs on her wrist which she paired with two Cartier bracelets, each priced at Rs 6.15 lakhs and Rs 18 lakhs, respectively.

But the extravagance didn’t stop there. The actress, often hailed as the OG fashion queen, also flaunted a Balenciaga bag valued at Rs 2.8 lakhs, completing her ensemble with finesse. So, in total the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was carrying around Rs 24L worth accessories at a time!

Well, with a massive net worth of Rs 485 crore, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s penchant for luxury comes as no surprise. Whether on-screen or off, she exudes grace and charm, solidifying her status as a true fashion icon.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the film The Crew where she starred alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.