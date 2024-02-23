Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s dazzling diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, continues to captivate fans not just with her stellar performances but also with her impeccable sense of style. Well, no doubt Bebo and luxury go hand in hand. Her luxurious lifestyle is reflected in her choice of accessories, from outfits to bags to cars. It is not wrong to say that Kareena is a trendsetter in both fashion and cinema.

The Pataudi bahu is often spotted wearing expensive and iconic timepieces whenever she steps out. Recently, she turned heads by donning the prestigious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, reportedly valued at a staggering Rs 65 lakhs.

Known for her on-point onscreen presentations from iconic roles like Poo in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” to Geet in “Jab We Met,” Kareena has firmly etched her place in Bollywood during her impressive two-decade-long career.

The actress is set to grace the silver screen once again in the highly anticipated Netflix film ‘Crew’. She will be sharing the screen space with powerhouse talents Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the movie. Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024, this film is already generating immense excitement among fans.