Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo marks a glorious 25 years in the Hindi film industry today, a journey that beautifully reflects her evolution from a star kid to one of Bollywood’s most iconic leading ladies. From being born into the legendary Kapoor family to becoming one of the most bankable and beloved stars in Indian cinema, Kareena’s journey has been nothing short of iconic.

But she didn’t just rely on her legacy, she carved her own unique path with her powerful performances and an unmistakable screen presence. From Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to her critically acclaimed roles in Chameli, Jab We Met and Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena has proven time and again that she’s more than just royalty, she’s a force, a trendsetter, and a true Bollywood original.

While she is one of the highest-paid female actors in India today, charging anywhere between Rs 8 to Rs 15 crores per project, do you know how much she was paid for her debut back in 2000?

Kareena Kapoor’s salary for Refugee

Exactly 25 years ago, Kareena made her acting debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in filmmaker J.P. Dutta’s Refugee, a film that introduced not one but two promising talents to Bollywood. Though she was initially supposed to debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, she walked out of the project, reportedly due to a limited role, a bold move that proved she knew her worth from the very start.

She eventually stepped into the spotlight with Refugee. For this film, Kareena was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakhs, which was a significant amount back then, especially considering the film’s total budget was around Rs 15 crore.

Now, all eyes are on Bebo’s next big announcement and we can’t wait!