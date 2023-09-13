Kareena Kapoor opens up her interfaith marriage with Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. They continue to be head over heels in love with each other and have always managed to capture the limelight with their effortless charm and glamorous lifestyle.

Their journey, which began on the set of ‘Tashan’, blossomed into a strong bond that was not without controversy. Despite the obstacles, the couple’s love prevailed, culminating in their lavish wedding on October 16, 2012.

Kareena and Saif are dotting parents to the internet’s two favourite star kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In her latest interview with Indian Express, Bebo spoke about her interfaith marriage with Saif and the couple’s different religious beliefs. “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company,” Kareena said.

Before Kareena, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh. They both got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her Netflix project Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie marks Bebo’s OTT debut. It is slated to release on September 21.