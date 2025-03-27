Kareena Kapoor revisits special moments with Aamir and Saif

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about cherished moments spent with Aamir Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

On Thursday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor shared some of her most treasured moments. Sharing glimpses from the past, the actress reflected on the unforgettable experiences she shared with the two iconic stars, both on and off-screen. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo reshared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video titled “Making of Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena as Rupa,” offering fans a glimpse into her transformation for the role.

The video, shared on Aamir Khan’s new YouTube channel, takes viewers through her journey—from preparing for the character to bringing Rupa to life on screen. In the clip, both Aamir and Kiran Rao praised Kareena’s performance in the film, calling her an apt choice for the role. In the BTS clip, the Veere De’ Wedding star even admitted being a huge fan of Aamir. Kareena said, “To share the frame with Aamir sir has always been my dream because I have always been a huge Aamir Khan fan, and now working with him in my third film is really special.”

Sharing this footage, Kareena simply captioned it, “throwback day.” In her next follow-up post, the 44-year-old actress shared a throwback image of her with Saif Ali Khan. In the rare candid shot, the two can be seen sitting on a couch with Kareena looking to the side. She captioned the picture, “throwback thursday part 2,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in “Singham Again,” where she shared the screen with Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena is set to return in Veere Di Wedding 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 film that featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.