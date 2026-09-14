Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of Saif Ali Khan making Ganpati idol

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into her family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday.

The actress shared pictures of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan working with clay to make an eco-friendly Lord Ganpati idol at home.

In the first picture, Saif can be seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama as he sits on the floor, working on the clay idol with his hands.

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Kareena then shared a picture of the completed clay idol, which was placed on a wooden surface. The actress revealed that the idol was made by her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote: “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Saif Ali Khan making ganapati idol (Instagram)

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif have embraced festivals and traditions from both sides of their families. Kareena comes from the Punjabi Kapoor family, while Saif belongs to the Muslim Pataudi family, making their marriage an interfaith one.

The couple, who got married in 2012, have often celebrated different festivals with their children, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena has previously spoken about how her family celebrates festivals across faiths, saying that Christmas is celebrated as much as Diwali, while Eid is also part of their family celebrations.

From Christmas lunches and Diwali celebrations to Eid festivities featuring biryani and family get-togethers, the couple have showcased a blend of traditions at home.

On the professional front, Kareena is all geared up for her upcoming movie, Daayra which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to release on September 18.