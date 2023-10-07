Kareena Kapoor spotted at Hyderabad airport, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is grabbing attention of filmmakers from other parts of India too and one of the largest film city ‘Ramoji Film City’ also exists here. Various B-Town celebrities are nowadays seen visiting Hyderabad for their professional reasons.

After Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, now Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo has landed in the city. She was spotted in a casual attire, black t-shirt and blue denim at Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Saturday morning and it is believed that she has reached here for the shooting of the Singham 3 movie.

As the video was shared online, Hyderabadi fans of Bebo have started commenting welcome messages for the actress. It is said that she will complete her part of the shoot in Hyderabad. Check out the video of Kareena below.

Days ago, Saif Ali Khan reached the city to finish shooting for his upcoming South film ‘Devara’. Apart from RFC and sophisticated studios, there are various popular destinations in the city where films are shot.

Singham 3 will be directed by Rohit Shetty and it stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar along with Kareena Kapoor.