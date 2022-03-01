Kareena-Saif’s Jeh Ali Khan rides a mini car, video goes viral

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boys Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town. After Taimur, Jehangir has been the talk of the town ever since he was born and continues to keep the paps on their toes every time he steps out in the town with his nanny or parents. Infact, the little Pataudi prince is one of the most favourite star kids of the shutterbugs and fans these days.

The little munchkin was spotted by the paparazzi in his residential building where he was seen riding his mini white car. Check out the video below.

The cutie-patootie recently turned one year old. Kareena posted a cute photo of Jeh following his older brother Taimur. She wrote along with the photo, ‘Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today, let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta #My Tiger #To Eternity and beyond.’

Kareena and Saif got hitched back in 2012. They welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016 and Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.