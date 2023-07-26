Kargil Vijay Diwas: Homage at National War Memorial

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Homage at National War Memorial
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Vice Chief of Navy Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew arrive to lay a wreath and pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

